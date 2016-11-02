Nuvein Foundation Hosts Fundraiser for Student Scholarships

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

The Nuvein Foundation for Literature and the Arts recently hosted a fundraiser at Shakey’s Pizza Parlour in El Monte. Shakey’s donated up to 20% of net food sales of anyone who identified themselves as a supporter of Nuvein.

The Nuvein Foundation seeks to promote arts and literature in the San Gabriel Valley and surrounding areas. Nuvein’s next fundraiser at Shakey’s is scheduled for Wednesday, November 16, 2016, from 5pm-9pm. The proceeds raised will go towards the Enrique Diaz Scholarship Fund Visionary Scholarship Award

Awarded every year to students seeking a career in the arts and creative fields, this year’s Visionary Scholarship Award winners were David Godinez and Jimmy Licata. These two brilliant students exemplified a passion for the arts and related fields, and greatly reflected Nuvein’s vision to “educate, encourage, and showcase.” Congratulations students on a job well done!

The application deadline for next year’s scholarship is May 1, 2017. For more information, visit www.nuvein.org or www.nuvein.org/scholarship2017