The City of El Monte’s ‘The Nutcracker/El Cascanueces’ A Smashing Success: Sold-Out Performances

Directed by Profesora Margarita Robles Regalado, choreographed by Minerva Tapia and co-produced by Lilian Tapia, El Monte hosted two sold-out performances of “The Nutcracker / El Cascanueces” at the El Monte High School Theater Auditorium on Dec. 11. (Courtesy Photo)

Dozens of colorful characters were brought to life in the wonder of one of the most popular Christmas ballet productions in the world, “The Nutcracker / El Cascanueces,” during two sold-out performances in the City of El Monte on Dec. 11th.

Nearly 2,000 men, women and children made their way through the doors of the El Monte High School Theater Auditorium to witness “The Nutcracker / El Cascanueces” and the extraordinary talent of more than 70 local and international professional ballet dancers of Gloria Campobello Dance School and El Ballet del Noroeste de Mexico, who hailed from Mexico, Cuba, Venezuela, Brazil and the U. S. Thanks to sponsors, many children and seniors were able to attend and experience this magical professional production.

With breath-taking dance numbers, a gorgeous array of costumes and scenery that evoked a magical winter wonderland, audiences were left captivated with the magical experience that took them through the Land of Sweets with the Sugar Plum Fairy. The Christmas ballet featured the music of classic composer Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky.

Sponsored by the City of El Monte in collaboration with El Monte City School District, Mountain View School District and El Monte Union High School District, “The Nutcracker / El Cascanueces” was the first major professional theatrical production to take place in the city in more than 50 years. It was directed by Profesora Margarita Robles Regalado, choreographed by Minerva Tapia and co-produced by Lilian Tapia of Mexico.

“This was a spectacular production that brought this community together in a way that many have not seen in many years,” event producer and Mayor Pro Tem Jerry Velasco said. “This would not have been possible without the support of the city council and city manager, all of the school districts, their boards and their superintendents, all of our sponsors and so many key individuals in our community. We did this together.”

El Monte was the only Los Angeles County visit the ballet tour made this year, with “The Nutcracker / El Cascanueces” marking the beginning of the city’s push toward having a greater performing arts presence in the community. The City has plans to establish a performing arts center in the future as a way to create more opportunities for children to engage in the arts and for the city’s residents to enjoy.

“Back in the 1950s and the 1960s, El Monte was known as a hub for entertainment with the many shows that were hosted at the El Monte Legion Stadium,” City Manager Jesus Gomez said. “Musical artist, dancers and entertainers alike performed in El Monte, drawing show-goers from all over Southern California. We want to create a similar experience for our residents once again.”

Mayor Andre Quintero said, “The Nutcracker / El Cascanueces was such a success, it proved that the City of El Monte is ready to produce major professional theater productions once again.”