Groundbreaking Ceremony for Marshall Park

The City of San Gabriel held a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 8 to celebrate the beginning of work on the new Marshall Park.

This is the first new park space built in the city in at least two decades, and it will be the first park located south of Valley Boulevard. The 2.24 acre park will be built on the site of the old John Marshall Elementary School, which closed in 2012. The project was made possible through an agreement with the Garvey Unified School District.

The Marshall Park project is funded by $4.6 million a grant the city received in 2010 through the Proposition 84 Statewide Park Development and Community Revitalization Program. The project, supported by the community for years, will bring a neighborhood park to an area lacking in open space.

Marshall Park is scheduled to be complete by summer 2017.