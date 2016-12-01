Twin Lakes School’s 2nd Graders Celebrate Gratitude and Friendship at Annual Thanksgiving Feast

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Twin Lakes Elementary School 2nd graders went back in time to the year 1620 to celebrate the first Thanksgiving between the pilgrims and Native Americans at the Annual 2nd Grade Thanksgiving Feast. A 2nd grade tradition for the past 20 years, the Thanksgiving Feast began as a classroom event and has evolved into a celebration across the entire 2nd grade that students look forward to and enjoy each year.

“This is a beautiful day to pretend to go back in time to the year 1620 and the first Thanksgiving,” said teacher, Julie Pernudi addressing the excited 2nd graders. “It is a day of celebration as we reflect on what we’ve been reading and studying.”

Thankfulness was the theme as students dressed as pilgrims and Native Americans celebrated friendship. Before enjoying a delicious feast of turkey, mashed potatoes, fruit and muffins prepared by MVSD’s food service department, students performed a Reader’s Theater about friendship in Plymouth Colony, sang songs and recited a poem about Thanksgiving.

“I like singing the Albuquerque Turkey song,” said 2nd grader, Kenneth. “It’s a funny song and makes me laugh. It’s also Ms. Maxwell’s new favorite Thanksgiving song.”

“It’s nice how the Native Americans and pilgrims became friends,” said the student playing Ellen Winslow in the reader’s theater. “Squanto really helped the pilgrims by showing them how to fish and where to hunt.”

In an expression of friendship and kindness, students exchanged hand-made necklaces and bracelets with each other. Parent volunteers created a beautiful Thankful Tree display and each student wrote what they were thankful for on a leaf that was placed on the tree. Among the things the 2nd graders are thankful for are their family, friends, food, school and love.

“This has become such a beloved tradition and many of my students come back and visit and tell me this is what they remember fondly about their time here at Twin Lakes,” said Pernudi. “Here at Twin Lakes we are very thankful for our wonderful students and families. On behalf of Ms. Maxwell and Ms. Mosley we hope each of you have a terrific Thanksgiving and a great week off of school.”