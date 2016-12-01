City of El Monte Receives ‘A’ Rating on Improved Economy and Budgetary Flexibility

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Citing an “improved economy” and “strong financial management,” the City of El Monte recently received a bond rating upgrade from ‘A-’ to ‘A’ from Standard and Poor’s (S&P) Global Ratings.

S&P, a leading financial analytic corporation, based its upgrade on the city’s improved economic figures and budgetary flexibility and performance based on its lease revenue bonds and certificate of participation (COPs). The rating upgrade will allow the City to obtain lower interest rates that as a result will save residents money.

“El Monte’s economy is growing rapidly as more businesses and investors recognize the potential and opportunity of being located in the hub of the San Gabriel Valley,” City Manager Jesus Gomez said. “This rating is a testament to the remarkable work of our city staff and a reflection of economic growth we have been experiencing.”

The S&P rating upgrade highlights El Monte’s strong economic outlook and fiscal management as it continues to expand its residential and commercial development projects.

Last month the city celebrated the grand opening of the $55 million Magellan Gateway – a new 501, 270-square-foot industrial complex that is the largest industrial development project in 20 years in El Monte. Home to The Gill Corporation, one of the world’s largest manufacturers of aircraft materials, the project helped the organization expand and keep more than 450 jobs in El Monte.

“We are pleased to achieve an ‘A’ rating, especially for a city of our size,” Mayor Andre Quintero said. “As we continue to grow as a community, we continue to engage in best financial practices and policies that will benefit our taxpayers.”