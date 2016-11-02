Gold Line Extension from Glendora to Montclair

On October 14th, the Foothill Gold Line Authority hosted a forum showcasing the future of the Gold Line. Glendora to Montclair is the next phase of the Gold Line extension, provided an exciting opportunity for the new communities to join into the next phase of the Gold Line.

As we continue to invest into the future of our transportation, our humble beginnings began with horse pulled carriages, next came trains, then the electric trolley, and finally cars. As fashion goes into cycles and seems to repeat itself, it appears that we are going back to a form of transportation that has help eased some of the traffic on our local streets. The electric trolley appeared in the San Gabriel Valley via the help of Mr. Henry Huntington, in the 1900’s.

Huntington, along with Jonathon Slauson, were major real estate developers in Southern California. In1898, Huntington acquired ownership of the Los Angeles Railway and used railway to support his real estate development in the outlying areas. Both Slauson and Huntington owned land in the San Gabriel Valley area and used their newly formed Pacific Electric Railway to run new rail lines to subdivision in areas like Alhambra, South Pasadena, Azusa and San Marino. In 1928, an extension to Temple City was built, which was one of the final extensions made before Southern Pacific acquired the rail service.

Light rail has been in the Los Angeles, San Fernando Valley and San Gabriel Valley, for many years. The Foothill Gold Line was a major extension into the San Gabriel Valley since the early inception of the light rail back in the 1900’s. Within the last 10 years, new stations were added in multiple cities and connecting colleges. The final journey of the Gold Line is to continue into Inland Empire.

Foothill Gold Line Authority held a forum to shed light on this newest extension from Glendora to Montclair. They shared maps outlying the new stations, bridges and all the safety features as well. There were several panels’ which, highlighted different aspects of the new extension and how they develop partnerships with the multiple cities. One of the panels shared the environment landscaping, how they partnered up with local cities to develop parking and how they incorporate existing historical rail station, local businesses and more.

Here are some of the panels that featured informative information:

Panel 1: The Brain Train’s Influence on Higher Education

Panel 2: Designing for Placemaking and Pedestrian Activity – Station Area Success Stories

Panel 3: How Transit Oriented Developments are Reshaping the Gold Line Corridor

Measure M is a huge part of the Gold Line extension as well. This will help fund the new rail lines, bridges, rerouting freight lines, streets and new trains. This is on the November ballot for your consideration. Mid Valley News does not endorse Measure M, but we wanted share with you the exciting new things that could happen if this measure passes. We will provide links to the videos so that you can see what the Foothill Gold Line Authority shared in their panels. Maybe we will see you on the Gold Line one day.