2nd Annual Kranz Intermediate School Harvest Festival

Music, games, food and fun were abundant at Kranz Intermediate School’s 2nd Annual Harvest Festival held October 27 at the school. Those in attendance participated in 3-legged races, an obstacle course, basketball throw, football throw, soccer kick and other fun carnival-like games. Popular booths included the Pumpkin Decorating booth, the Temporary Tattoo booth and the ping-pong toss where the prize was a goldfish.

The Festival featured the band Truth who did an awesome job entertaining the crowd with their music. Raffles and prizes were also part of the fun. The students agreed the Harvest Festival was a great event that brought everyone together for a fun time.

“The Harvest Festival is really fun!” said Jarethzy and Daisy, 7th graders at Kranz. “We played games and we are happy they have the event.”

For Kranz 8th graders this is the 2nd Harvest Festival they’ve been able to participate in.

“We are having a lot of fun with our friends,” said Michelle and Christine, 8th graders who helped set up for the Festival. “It’s a really fun event that brings everybody together. We are really glad our school has it.”

Alexis and Kaelyn, 8th graders shared that this year’s Harvest Festival was even better than last year’s.

“This year there are better games and the way it’s set up in the quad area is better. The live band is also great. Kranz is a great school with very nice students and teachers and we will definitely come back next year if they have it again,” they said.

A 50/50 raffle was coordinated by Kranz staff members with 50% of the profit going to the winner and 50% going to purchase school uniforms and socks for students. Additionally, a large selection of free books were available for people to take home and the Kranz Recycling Club was busy collecting plastic bottles and cans.

The Harvest Festival is organized by Kranz teachers, Arlene LeGaspe and Frances Thompson with great support from the Kranz Leadership students. The event is open to the community, Kranz alumni and future Kranz cougars from feeder elementary schools, and provides a great deal of school spirit and fun.