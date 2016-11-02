Thank You for the Memories
November 2, 2016 • 1,241 views
Thank you all for the memories, you see;
You’ve been so great with your praise for my poetry.
I appreciate you who consider yourself a fan;
Thank you to every woman and each man.
Whether I am at the bank, Kaiser, or in the neighborhood;
You tell me how you enjoyed this poem or how that one was so good.
Some of you say how you look forward to my poem each week;
When you get your copy, it’s the page number for my poem you seek.
Four years writing poetry for Mid Valley News has been quite a run;
I’ve met all of you, shared my thoughts, and had fun.
Poems about family, our community, politics, and life;
Honest opinions, interesting facts, and a lot about me, says my wife.
I hope you understand that I did not mind;
You, who asked for a poem to be signed.
It was always such a compliment;
When you said you cut out my poems and to a friend sent.
It’s been hard to write a poem with only one eye;
But after my strokes, I know that I am a very lucky guy.
When I went to the hospital I couldn’t even walk;
But thank God I was always able to talk.
So I am taking it just one day at a time;
Grateful that I’m walking and have a portion of my mind.
Poems I will continue to write no doubt;
It’s become a healthy habit and now’s not the time to pout.
“Webb’s Rules” won’t be around much longer;
But my memories of you will continue to grow fonder.
I’m sorry to say that for this paper it’s the final end;
Every one of you has become a real good friend.
