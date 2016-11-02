Thank You for the Memories

Hang on for a minute...we're trying to find some more stories you might like. Close

Thank you all for the memories, you see;

You’ve been so great with your praise for my poetry.

I appreciate you who consider yourself a fan;

Thank you to every woman and each man.

Whether I am at the bank, Kaiser, or in the neighborhood;

You tell me how you enjoyed this poem or how that one was so good.

Some of you say how you look forward to my poem each week;

When you get your copy, it’s the page number for my poem you seek.

Four years writing poetry for Mid Valley News has been quite a run;

I’ve met all of you, shared my thoughts, and had fun.

Poems about family, our community, politics, and life;

Honest opinions, interesting facts, and a lot about me, says my wife.

I hope you understand that I did not mind;

You, who asked for a poem to be signed.

It was always such a compliment;

When you said you cut out my poems and to a friend sent.

It’s been hard to write a poem with only one eye;

But after my strokes, I know that I am a very lucky guy.

When I went to the hospital I couldn’t even walk;

But thank God I was always able to talk.

So I am taking it just one day at a time;

Grateful that I’m walking and have a portion of my mind.

Poems I will continue to write no doubt;

It’s become a healthy habit and now’s not the time to pout.

“Webb’s Rules” won’t be around much longer;

But my memories of you will continue to grow fonder.

I’m sorry to say that for this paper it’s the final end;

Every one of you has become a real good friend.